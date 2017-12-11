Man hospitalized after breaking into apartment, getting shot

One man is in the hospital after getting shot while reportedly breaking into a Summerville apartment Sunday.

Summerville Police was dispatched to Waters Edge Apartments Sunday. As police made their way to the incident location, dispatch told officers they were given information that the burglary suspect broke into the apartment, and then the owner of the apartment shot him.

As officers arrived at the scene, the apartment owner met them at the front of the building. Officers put him in handcuffs, patted him down for weapons and told him his Miranda Rights before asking him to tell them what happened.

According to the apartment owner, he was laying in bed when he heard banging on the front door. He asked his girlfriend who it was and she said it was Rutledge, her ex-boyfriend.

He then told officers he heard the door get kicked in then Rutledge came after him in the bedroom.

The man then grabbed his girlfriend's gun and shot Rutledge once in the arm.

Officers asked him where the gun was originally and he said they kept it by the bed next to them.

Rutledge reportedly continued charging at the man and landed on top of him in the bed. The two began fighting for a time until the man choked Rutledge until he stopped fighting.

After the fight, Rutledge then walked back into the living room and sat down.

The apartment owner had abrasions on the side of his head, a bruise on his chest, a cut on his right knee and his toe nail was bent back as a result of the injury.

Rutledge had two dogs in his pickup truck. While officers were waiting for someone to pick the animals, up, they went in the truck to check up on them.

Officers then found a loaded shotgun. The truck was removed from the property and Rutledge was taken to an area hospital.

The apartment owner was released from the scene.

The bond hearing for Rutledge is unknown.

