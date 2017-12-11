SCE&G good neighbor fund helps families in need

SCE&G employees and local retirees will pack and deliver 275 food baskets to Lowcountry families in need Tuesday morning.

The baskets will be delivered to low-income pre-identified families in seven South Carolina counties. The counties include Charleston, Dorchester, Colleton, Beaufort, Jasper, Orangeburg and Hampton, as part of the company’s 35th annual employee-funded Good Neighbor Fund Christmas Project.

Toys will also be provided for the families with children ages 14 and younger.

“SCE&G employees will work an assembly line of holiday goodies as they fill baskets with a ham, canned vegetables, oranges, apples, sweet potatoes, white potatoes, rice and candy,” according to a release.

Employee and retiree volunteers will then pack their cars and delivering the baskets.

The Good Neighbor Fund has helped more than 12,000 families with donations exceeding $4.5 million. SCE&G said 192,000 baskets have been delivered in South Carolina.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.