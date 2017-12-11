Police searching for strong arm robbery suspect

Charleston police are investigating after a man says he was robbed and shot in downtown Charleston Friday night.More >>
Charleston police are investigating after a man says he was robbed and shot in downtown Charleston Friday night.More >>
Charleston City Council members are expected to discuss whether to approve the new budget for 2018 during the council meeting on Monday night.More >>
Charleston City Council members are expected to discuss whether to approve the new budget for 2018 during the council meeting on Monday night.More >>
Summerville Police say a man who was wounded while reportedly breaking into an apartment Sunday will face a burglary charge.More >>
Summerville Police say a man who was wounded while reportedly breaking into an apartment Sunday will face a burglary charge.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following a fire caused by a space heater at a Dorchester County home early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities say one person is dead following a fire caused by a space heater at a Dorchester County home early Monday morning.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a woman in connection with a robbery.More >>
Charleston Police are searching for a woman in connection with a robbery.More >>