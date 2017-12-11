2018 budget for City of Charleston to be discussed Monday night

Out with the old and in with the new!

Charleston City Council members are expected to discuss whether to approve the new budget for 2018 during the council meeting on Monday night.

The 2018 budget includes approximately a five percent increase compared to 2017. Officials said that is an all-natural growth in revenue.

City officials said they are pushing for two main things in this budget.

The first is a firefighter pay plan which is approximately $340,000.

The other is the city-wide employee cost of living adjustment – approximately $2.6 million.

The mayor and council members have been working to approve this budget without raising taxes.

The mayor and council have identified approximately $2 million in cuts -- from delaying bond issuances to cutting administrative overhead in a number of departments.

There have been some members of the community upset this budget does not include any funds allocated for stormwater issues.

Those funds will not be included in the general fund - they have their own budget. That budget will also be brought up in Monday night's City Council meeting.

The city had less money to work with for the 2018 general budget because it has to fund $4 million extra in employee benefits.

City officials said that was an unfunded state mandate for retirement and increases in retiree healthcare.

Officials said their "magic number" is a budget that is balanced against revenue projections, which is where they are now at $210,305,555.

The City Council meeting will get underway at 5 p.m. at City Hall downtown.



