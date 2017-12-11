Mount Pleasant police locate runaway teenager

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for the murder of an Orangeburg man on Dec. 6More >>
A huge name in the National Football League is teaming up with a North Charleston middle school to help build up its athletic programs.More >>
The Mount Pleasant Police Department has located a runaway teen.More >>
The RiverDogs are asking fans to help give back this holiday season.More >>
SCE&G employees and local retirees will pack and deliver 275 food baskets to Lowcountry families in need Tuesday morning.More >>
