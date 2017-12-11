Quantcast

Mount Pleasant police locate runaway teenager - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Mount Pleasant police locate runaway teenager

Photo Source: AP Photo Source: AP
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

The Mount Pleasant Police Department has found a runaway teen. 

The teen is now safe after she was reported as a runaway by her mother. 

According to police, the teen was supposed to attend the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade but she did not return home on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly