Mount Pleasant police searching or runaway teenager

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a runaway teenager.

Authorities are searching for Taylor Planty who was reported as a runaway by her mother.

According to police, Taylor was supposed to attend the Mount Pleasant Christmas Parade but she did not return home.

"Taylor is a white female and was last seen wearing grey leggings, black boots, a pink Nash Orthodontics shirt, and a peach colored sweater," MPPD officials said."Taylor may be heading to the Camden, SC area."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Taylor Planty, please contact Det. Ivey at 843-856-3030 or divey@tompsc.com.

Those who wish to remain anonymous should contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or www.5541111.com.

