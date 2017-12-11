Police find no weapons, no threat to Wando High after social media post

Mount Pleasant Police said Monday no threats were ever made to Wando High School after a reported social media post prompted a lockdown on Thursday.

Police say a woman reported seeing a Snapchat video which she says showed people were on campus armed with guns. Police say she said someone in the video threatened her son.

That report prompted a lockdown Thursday afternoon at Wando and nearby schools as police searched for a possible suspect.

"After review of video evidence and interviews of the original complainant and subject it was determined that no weapons had been brought onto the Wando campus nor had any threats been made," police said in a Facebook post.

Police said a school resource officer took the report on Thursday from a woman who said her child had been having an issue with a fellow student.

The officer located the student and spoke to him privately, explaining he received information that his older brother was on campus with other people who had guns.

The student said his brother was not at the school and he did not have any guns. According to the student, his brother came to school to pick up a female who was sick and take her to the hospital.

A police report states the officer had the student call his brother and put him on speaker phone. The brother said he was in downtown at MUSC and offered to re-send a Snapchat.

The officer then asked the brother to resend it so he could see it himself.

Police say the Snapchat was of the brother inside a car, playing rap music with Wando High School in the background.

According to police, the officer told the brother that he needed to speak with him face to face and confirm that he was not at Wando's campus and that there was no threat.

Investigators say the brother agreed to the officer's request and told him that he was at MUSC where officers eventually met him.

Police said no charges have been filed in the incident.

