Authorities investigating after Clemson student from Mt. Pleasant found dead

A 19-year-old Clemson University student was found dead over the weekend.

Bowen Paul Ellis died Saturday. He was a sophomore forest resource management major from Mount Pleasant, according to Clemson officials.

The Anderson Independent reported that Clemson police responded to a 911 call around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and contacted the Pickens County Coroner's Office shortly after.

“The Clemson family is heartbroken at the news of this loss," Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students L. Christopher Miller said in a release. "Please keep Bowen's family in your thoughts and prayers."

Clemson's Counseling and Psychological Services is providing grief counseling for students. Anyone who want to speak to a counselor can call 864-656-2451.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

J. Henry Stuhr's Downtown Chapel of Charleston is handling the arrangements.

Copyright 2017 WYFF/WCSC. All rights reserved.