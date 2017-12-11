Authorities investigating after Clemson student from Mt. Pleasant found dead

Police are investigating following a shooting in North Charleston that injured one person.More >>
Police are investigating following a shooting in North Charleston that injured one person.More >>
A fatal accident has shut down a number of lanes on the Ravenel bridge Monday night as crews work the scene.More >>
A fatal accident has shut down a number of lanes on the Ravenel bridge Monday night as crews work the scene.More >>
Authorities have identified a man who died in a fire caused by a space heater at a Dorchester County home early Monday morning.More >>
Authorities have identified a man who died in a fire caused by a space heater at a Dorchester County home early Monday morning.More >>
The College of Charleston has welcomed a new fraternity to its campus. Lambda Theta Phi, the school’s first Latin fraternity, is also the first multicultural fraternity the school offers.More >>
The College of Charleston has welcomed a new fraternity to its campus. Lambda Theta Phi, the school’s first Latin fraternity, is also the first multicultural fraternity the school offers.More >>
North Charleston Police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old man dead Friday. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as Michael Gavin McGeady Saturday morning. “[We’re] just into pieces,” said Ellen McGeady, Mike’s mother. “We can barely survive this. We don’t know how we’re going to go from one day to the next.” Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said McGeady ...More >>
North Charleston Police continue to investigate a deadly hit-and-run that left a 34-year-old man dead Friday. Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers identified the man as Michael Gavin McGeady Saturday morning. “[We’re] just into pieces,” said Ellen McGeady, Mike’s mother. “We can barely survive this. We don’t know how we’re going to go from one day to the next.” Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said McGeady ...More >>