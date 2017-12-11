New Latin fraternity at CofC marks school's first multicultural fraternity

The College of Charleston has welcomed a new fraternity to its campus. Lambda Theta Phi, the school’s first Latin fraternity, is also the first multicultural fraternity the school offers.

"We don't have just Latinos,” Lambda Theta Phi member Javier Polo Jr. said. “We have some that are Indians, we have a brother that's from Jordan, authentically from Jordan."

The fraternity inducted its first new members on Nov. 11. So far, there are eight men who are part of and have founded the new fraternity.

Akash Patel, the president of the new Lambda Theta Phi chapter, says he got the idea from a trip he took to another university.

"Well it all started back when I went up to Clemson and I actually met a couple of brothers from Lambda Theta Phi up there,” Patel said. “I loved the whole idea of building brotherhood."

Patel said he hopes the new fraternity will help promote diversity on campus and even increase the number of minorities enrolled at the school.

"Diversity is about 19%, 20%. So having another multicultural fraternity, it gives diversity to campus,” Patel said. “And when you have diversity, it kind of creates a little zing around the community. And with diversity you can increase education."

Patel and his friends said every member of the school’s administration they worked with was also excited about starting the group, almost as excited as the members are about their plans for the future.

"We are here, we're going to make ourselves present, going to keep on growing and make the college as diverse as we can,” Lambda Theta Phi member Omar Valencia said.

The fraternity already has several activities planned for next semester including several community service projects and fundraising events.

