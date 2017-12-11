One person dead following two-vehicle accident on Ravenel bridge

One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident on the Ravenel Bridge Monday night.

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say it happened at 6:27 p.m. when a disabled vehicle was rear ended by another vehicle.

"The passenger of the disabled vehicle that was rear ended died at the scene," Charleston police said. "The driver of the disabled vehicle and the passenger were inside of the vehicle when the accident occurred."

Officials with Mount Pleasant police say the incident was just past the I-26 interchange.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to MUSC.

Three northbound lanes and the entrance ramp from the Crosstown were closed for a few hours as crews worked the scene.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Police investigating auto fatality that occurred about 6:27 pm in lane 1 (inside lane) north bound on the Ravenel Bridge. 3 north bound lanes of the bridge is closed to traffic, along with the entrance ramp from the Crosstown. The I-26 entrance to the bridge is open to traffic. — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) December 12, 2017

