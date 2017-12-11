Quantcast

One person injured following shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Police are investigating following a shooting in North Charleston that injured one person. 

According to NCPD officials, the incident happened on Florida Avenue where a male victim suffered gunshot wounds. 

The victim was transported to MUSC. 

