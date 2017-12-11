Police searching for gunman in Monday night N. Charleston shooting

North Charleston Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded multiple times.

Police responded at approximately 7:16 p.m. Monday to the 3300 block of Florida Avenue to a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on the sidewalk between two apartments suffering from several gunshot wounds, an incident report states.

Police say they applied pressure to the victim's wounds until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to MUSC. His condition was not immediately clear.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.