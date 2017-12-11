Quantcast

Lowcountry man known as 'Angry Grandpa' on YouTube passes away

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

The man known as  'Angry Grandpa' on YouTube has passed away. 

Charles Green was an internet sensation who lived here in the Lowcountry. Green had roughly three and a half million subscribers on YouTube. 

His family says Green beat cancer earlier this year but was diagnosed with cirrhosis of the liver back in July. 

Green died on Sunday.

