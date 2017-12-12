Buddy Pough gets 1-year extension at SC State to coach 1 final season

Buddy Pough will get one more season on the sidelines at South Carolina State.

The school announced on Monday night that they've signed Pough, the 2nd winningest coach in school history, to a 1-year extension. Pough will coach this season, his 17th with the Bulldogs, then help to find his replacement.

“I believe this decision is best for the overall athletics program as we begin to focus on transitioning and move into rebuilding mode,” SC State Athletic Director Stacy Danley said in a statement. “The nucleus of that rebuilding is our football program. Coach Pough holds the record as the second winningest coach in school history, (STATS). His winning tradition, extensive relationships throughout the state as well as his familiarity of the program and the MEAC Conference all played a role in helping form the decision. Coach Pough has agreed to be part of the rebuilding process and the University is looking forward to his input and expertise in securing his replacement.”

During his coaching career Pough, who also played at SC State, has led the Bulldogs to at least a share of 6 MEAC championships and 4 trips to the FCS Tournament. He's put together a record of 120-64.

But after having just one losing season in his first 14 years, Pough and the Bulldogs have been under .500 each of the last two seasons. That record led to speculation that Pough's time with the Bulldogs could be over.

In the same statement, SC State announced they're reinstating the women's tennis program which had won 12 MEAC championships since 2002 before the program was ended after last season.