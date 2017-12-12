Orangeburg deputies looking for murder suspect

The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is seeking a man wanted for the murder of an Orangeburg man on Dec. 6,

The warrant for Michael Jerome Allen, 21, was obtained on Monday.

The victim was found in a kitchen chair with a severe laceration to his face according to the incident report. An autopsy showed he died from stab wounds

Law enforcement originally responded to a call for a welfare check on the victim when they observed signs of struggle and a large amount of blood inside the residence.

Allen has connections to both Orangeburg and Columbia according to investigators.

Anyone with information on Allen or where he might be located is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Callers can also send tips by downloading the new P3 Tips app for Apple or Android devices.

