RiverDogs to host Toy Drive to benefit MUSC Children's Hospital

The RiverDogs are asking fans to help give back this holiday season.

The club will be accepting donations of unopened toys at Riley Park all this week.

The park is collecting toys for the Charlie Claus Toy Drive to benefit the MUSC Shawn Jenkin's Children's Hospital.

The four-day toy drive is from Monday, Dec. 11 through Thursday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Fans are encouraged to donate a new toy that can be d ropped off inside the main gate or inside the front office lobby. Every family that donates a toy will also receive a family four-pack (includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four drinks and four bags of chips) for a RiverDogs game in 2018.

There will also be a meet-and-greet featuring Charlie T. RiverDog, and Santa Claus on Thursday, Dec. 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in the RiverDogs clubhouse.

Charlie will deliver the donated toys to the children's hospital on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

