NFL superstar's foundation donates almost $20,000 to N. Charleston middle school

A huge name in the National Football League is teaming up with a North Charleston middle school to help build up its athletic programs.

Jerry Zucker middle school is receiving nearly $20,000 from the J.J. Watt Foundation to pay for uniforms and equipment, according to a release. The school plans to use the donation to purchase supplies for the lighting , soccer, volleyball, football and basketball teams.

The school soccer coach Dwayne Crankfield applied for the funding.

"Currently, our soccer team needs a new soccer goal since our only one was destroyed in a storm,” he said. “We were reusing soccer balls from PE class and leftovers from previous soccer seasons. The football team depends on [R.B. Stall High School] to donate football equipment, and our football field is missing a goal post. We don’t have uniforms on hand for our basketball teams. Each year, parents have to purchase uniforms."

The football team faced challenges last year when it had issues finding and purchasing uniforms and pads. The following is a breakdown of how the funds will be distributed.

Boys’ and girls’ basketball - Uniforms ($4,000)

Volleyball – Uniforms, volleyballs, knee pads, and line flags ($1862)

- Soccer - Uniforms and soccer balls ($1206.50)

- Football – Uniforms, shoulder pads, leg pads, helmets, and footballs ($9360.20)

