Col.Randy Bresnik, a graduate of The Citadel, is set to return to earth Thursday after spending 139 days on the International Space Station.

Bresnik was the commander of Expedition 53 and arrived at the ISS on July 28, 2017 after taking off from Kazakhstan and orbiting the earth four times after launch.

Bresnik said prior to the launch that he will always be grateful to his alma mater for equipping him with the tools to conquer any role.

"I had never been east of the Mississippi before and I hadn't felt humidity like that before" he said. "So that first freshman year, my knob year, was certainly an interesting year."

While at The Citadel, Bresnik studied mathematics and obtained multiple scholarships. He made the Dean's List and was considered a Gold Star student. He graduated in 1989 and went into the Marines. He later earned a Masters degree from Tennessee in 2002. Bresnik was selected as part of NASA's astronaut class 9 in 2004 as one of 11 from over 4,000 applicants.

He's the first graduate of The Citadel to have the chance to fly in space.

A Russian and European astronaut will join Bresnik on his journey back to earth. The trio is scheduled to undock from the ISS at 12:14 a.m. ET Thursday and land back on earth in Kazakhstan at 3:38 a.m. ET.

The crew has conducted hundreds of experiments during their time above the earth. NASA TV is scheduled to offer a number of televised events prior to the crew's return.

The change of command ceremony is set to take place at 7:40 a.m. Wednesday The hatch closing prior to the departure from ISS is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. and undocking is slated for 11:30 p.m.

An ISS feed is available on YouTube. Bresnik is also an avid tweeter and his account can be found here.

He was also part of the Space Shuttle Atlantis mission that docked with the ISS for 11 days in 2009. His daughter was born during the assignment and the crew celebrated with cigars.

