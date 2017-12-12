Mt. Pleasant Town Council wants input on Park West Blvd. widening project

A portion of Mount Pleasant's Town Council meeting Tuesday night will give residents a chance to weigh in on a road expansion project.

The public will be able to address a proposal to widen Park West Boulevard from two lanes to four lanes, according to the council agenda.

The project would also enhance bicycle and pedestrian facilities from the Park West Boulevard/Bessemer Road roundabout and the town's recreation project.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Municipal Complex at 100 Ann Edwards Lane.

