Quantcast

Charleston PD arrest suspect wanted in connection with West Ashl - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston PD arrest suspect wanted in connection with West Ashley burglary

James Austin Cooley (Source: Charleston PD) James Austin Cooley (Source: Charleston PD)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police have arrested a man in connection with a burglary. 

James Austin Cooley was wanted for second degree burglary and petite larceny for a theft that occured on Sam Rittenberg Blvd  Dec. 4. 

The police had issued a wanted notice for Cooley on Monday. 

Copyright 2017 WCSC; All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly