Charleston PD seeking suspect in West Ashley burglary

CHARLESTON, SC

Charleston police are looking for a man in connection with a burglary. 

James Austin Cooley is wanted for second degree burglary and petit larceny for a theft that occured on Sam Rittenberg Blvd  Dec. 4. 

Anyone with information on where Cooley might be located is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111. 

