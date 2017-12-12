Charleston PD seeking suspect in West Ashley burglary

Charleston police are looking for a man in connection with a burglary.

James Austin Cooley is wanted for second degree burglary and petit larceny for a theft that occured on Sam Rittenberg Blvd Dec. 4.

Anyone with information on where Cooley might be located is asked to call the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111.

