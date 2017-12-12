Charleston police searching for burglary, larceny suspect

The Charleston Police Department is looking for a burglary suspect.

James Cooley is wanted for 2nd-degree burglary and petit larceny for a burglary police say occurred Dec. 4 on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in West Ashley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

