City of Charleston updating parking meters with new payment options

The City of Charleston is updating its 1,709 parking meters across the Peninsula to give motorists new options to pay.
In addition to accepting coins, the new meters will accept credit cards and SmartCard payments.
“With each of these meter updates, the city of Charleston is working to create more convenient parking opportunities for its residents and workers," Director of Traffic and Transportation Keith Benjamin said. "Providing additional payment options through credit cards and SmartCards is a significant step in that direction.”
The new cards are available for $15 each at the city's Revenue Collections Office at 180 Lockwood Drive or at the Visitor Center at 375 Meeting Street.
Once purchased, money can be added to the card for future use.
The new SmartCards will replace existing SmartCards that worked with older meters. Those with older SmartCards can transfer any remaining balances to a new SmartCard.
As of Tuesday, the city's Department of Traffic and Transportation says it has updated more than half of the meters.
