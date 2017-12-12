Quantcast

Charleston police locate missing teenager - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston police locate missing teenager

(Source: AP Stock Graphic) (Source: AP Stock Graphic)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a missing/runaway teenager has been found safe. 

CPD officials announced late Tuesday night that Angelina Rachel Mann was located.  

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly