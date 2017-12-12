Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 14)

AFC

A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 5 catches for 64 yards in a 33-7 loss to Chicago. The Summerville alum has 65 catches for 941 yards and 8 touchdowns

Carlos Dunlap, DE, Cincinnati Bengals - Had 1 tackle and 1 pass deflection in a 33-7 loss to Chicago. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 38 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 5 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 touchdown and 8.5 TFL's

Ron Parker, LB, Kansas City Chiefs - Had 4 tackles in a 26-15 win over Oakland. The Beaufort alum has 60 tackles, 2 pass deflections and 1 interception

Bruce Ellington, WR, Houston Texans - Injured Reserve. The Berkeley alum has 29 catches for 330 yards and 2 touchdowns, 3 carries for 17 yards and 4 punt returns for 30 yards.

Andre Ellington, RB, Houston Texans - Had 3 rushes for 6 yards and 1 catch for 16 yards in a 26-16 loss to San Francisco. The Berkeley alum has 22 carries for 69 yards and a touchdown and 37 catches for 355 yards

Brandon Shell, OL, New York Jets - Started at tackle in a 23-0 loss to Denver

Edmond Robinson, LB, New York Jets - Injured Reserve. The St. John's alum has 1 tackle

DeAngelo Henderson, RB, Denver Broncos - Was inactive in a 23-0 win over the Jets. The Summerville alum has 1 carry for 1 yard and 1 tackle.

Gimel President, DL, Houston Texans - Had 1 tackle in a 26-16 loss to San Francisco. The Wando alum has 3 tackles.

NFC

Robert Quinn, DE, Los Angeles Rams - Had 2 tackles, 1 TFL and 1 sack in a 43-35 loss to Philadelphia. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 29 tackles, 9 TFL and 5.5 sacks

Byron Maxwell, CB, Seattle Seahawks - Had 9 tackles and 1 pass deflection in a 30-24 loss to Jacksonville. The Ft. Dorchester alum has 30 tackles and 4 pass deflections and 1 interception this season.