Rivers Avenue re-opens following auto pedestrian accident in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Rivers Avenue has re-opened following an auto pedestrian accident in North Charleston Tuesday afternoon. 

The accident was in the area of Rivers and Cosgrove avenues.  

The eastbound lanes of Rivers were closed earlier as crews worked the scene. 

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

Police are continuing the investigation. 

