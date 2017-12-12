Quantcast

James Island Walmart evacuated as crews investigate burning smell

JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Shoppers say the James Island Walmart was evacuated as authorities investigated a burning smell coming from the store Tuesday afternoon. 

Witnesses say the incident started at 3:45 p.m. when shoppers began to smell smoke. 

Charleston fire officials say there was no indication of a fire, just an odor. 

Investigators believe the smell was related to a belt on an AC system. 

