Report: Stratford alum Park transferring from Iowa State

Former Stratford quarterback Jacob Park is planning to transfer from Iowa State he told the Des Moines Register on Monday. Park said he was planning on asking the school for his release and head coach Matt Campbell told the paper they plan to honor the request.

Park, the 2013 South Carolina Mr. Football, began the season as the starter for the Cyclones but left the team in early October taking an indefinite leave of absence.

Speaking to the media for the first time since leaving the team, Park told the paper the leave was due to problems off the field including becoming a father, living with his child's mother, school and football. He also said he failed a drug test due to marijuana and was facing a one game suspension.

Park threw for almost 1200 yards and 9 touchdowns starting the first 4 games of the season for Iowa State.

The former Knights QB will be looking for his 5th school since leaving Stratford. He began his college career at Georgia but left and began taking classes at Trident Tech. He'd go on to attend Northwest Oklahoma A&M before ending up at Iowa State.