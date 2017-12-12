SC State wins comeback thriller in OT over Charleston Southern

Senior guard James Richardson tossed in a game-high 26 points, while Donte Wright added 14 in a 91-88 overtime thriller over Charleston Southern Tuesday (Dec. 12th) at Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.



"First off this game was for Ty Solomon just like our remainder of the season is dedicated to him," said SC State head coach Murray Garvin. "I want to thank everyone from around the country for their prayers as Ty go through the recovery process with his family."



"It's a game and I am proud of our guys and the way they responded down the stretch," said Garvin. "To win a game like this against a well-coached and talented team like CSU means a lot to our program and players."



Richardson finished 3-of-6 from three-point range, while sophomore forward Damani Applewhite produced another solid game in the front court with 14 points and nine rebounds. Point guard Janai Rayner-Powell controlled the tempo on the court finishing 6-of-6 from behind the charity stripe and 12 points in the win.



South Carolina State led in just about every category leading the way in points off turnovers, 2nd chance points and points off the bench.



The first-half produced eight difference lead changes with Charleston Southern taking a 25-31 advantage during intermission.



CSU jumped out early taking an 11-point lead off a jumper by Javis Howard at the 15:00 minute mark. South Carolina State sparked a 15-5 run off a three-pointer by Richardson to pull the Bulldogs within one, 60-59, at the 9:14 mark.



Sophomore forward Ozante Fields offensive rebound followed by a key layup gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the second-half, 66-65, with 6:59 remaining in regulation.



A three-pointer by Travis McConico pushed the Bucs lead to nine, 71-80 with less than 2:51 remaining in the game. Rayner-Powell connected on six straight free-throws down the stretch to give the Bulldogs the lead with 0:39 second remaining.



A costly foul down the stretch by the Bulldogs gave CSU's Jamal Davis a chance to convert a free-throw and send the game into overtime. The score was tied 81-81 after intermission.



South Carolina State controlled the tempo during the overtime period leading by many as four, 88-84, with 2:21 remaining. Sophomore guard Christian Keeling tied the game with back-to-back layups with 0:14 second remaining.



Wright sealed the victory for the Bulldogs nailing a long range three-pointer from the corner with 0:04 seconds remaining to give SC State a 91-88 victory over Charleston Southern.



South Carolina State improved to 3-1 at home, while Charleston Southern falls to 4-4 overall on the season.



Garvin stated, "We will enjoy this victory for a little while but then we have to turn our focus to a tough Jacksonville team on Saturday."



CSU had three players in double-figures with Phlandrous Fleming leading the way with 21 points and six rebounds, while Keeling added 20 points and Travis McConico with 17 in the loss.