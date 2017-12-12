Crews clear northbound accident on Ravenel bridge

Warming shelters are now open because of the expected freezing temperatures.More >>
The City of Goose Creek Council has passed its 2018 budget.More >>
A lowcountry girl who has been looking for a human skull to add to her 200+ collection has had her wish granted. 8-year-old Jhazmyne’s dad posted a Craigslist ad looking for a human skull in October. After several odd responses, a local family contacted her dad looking to sell their medically used skull. “I plan on studying the different parts of it,” Jhazmyne said. Jhazmyne isn’t just learning for herself, she’s a...More >>
Emergency crews responded after a car crashed into a utility pole in West Ashley Tuesday night.More >>
Authorities say power has been restored to the more than 1600 customers who were affected by an outage caused by a downed power line.More >>
