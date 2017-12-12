Charleston Battery sign Ian Svantesson

Charleston Battery have signed center forward Ian Svantesson on a one-year contract following USSF and USL approval.

Svantesson spent the 2017 season in Tulsa, where he led the Roughnecks to a 14-win season and a Western Conference playoff berth. The 6-6 striker scored a team-high 11 goals in 23 starts for Tulsa last year. Svantesson also finished in the top three on the team in chances created, minutes per goal, and key passes.

“We are happy to have Ian join our existing player core from last year,” sand Battery Head Coach and General Manager Mike Anhaeuser. “Ian has become a very effective striker in the USL and with his size and work rate we're hoping that he can continue his success with the Battery next season.

Prior to joining the Roughnecks, Svantesson played for former NASL side Ryo OKC where he appeared six games and scored one goal in his first professional season. Svantesson played four years at University of Alabama-Birmingham before signing with Ryo in February of 2016. During his time with the Blazers, Svantesson played over 70 matches and earned several all-conference honors.

Svantesson joins returners Taylor Mueller, Kotaro Higashi, Neveal Hackshaw, Ataulla Guerra, Jarad van Schaik, Joe Kuzminsky, Quinton Griffith, Skylar Thomas, and Tah Brian Anunga on the Battery’s 2018 roster.

