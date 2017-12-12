Stingrays' Margonari Selected As ECHL Player of the Week

South Carolina Stingrays forward Dylan Margonari has been selected as the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 4-10.



Margonari scored four goals, added two assists and was a +5 helping the Stingrays to a 4-0-0 record last week.



The 25-year-old scored a pair of goals in an 8-2 win against Greenville on Tuesday, had an assist in a 4-2 victory over the Swamp Rabbits on Thursday, had another two-goal game in a 3-1 win against Atlanta on Saturday and added an assist in a 4-1 victory at Atlanta on Sunday.



A native of Greensburg, Pa., Margonari has 14 points (8g-6a) in 22 games this season, while ranking second on the club with a +10 rating.



Under contract with Hershey of the American Hockey League, Margonari has tallied 32 points (19g-13a) in 54 career games with South Carolina.



Prior to turning pro, Margonari recorded 66 points (38g-28a) in 143 career games at the University of Minnesota-Mankato.



On behalf of Dylan Margonari, a case of pucks will be donated to a South Carolina youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 37,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.



The Stingrays are set for a 3-game road series with the Florida Everblades this week which begins Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m.



