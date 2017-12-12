Power restored to Mt. Pleasant neighborhoods after downed power line cuts off electricity

Authorities say power has been restored to the more than 1600 customers in Mt. Pleasant who were affected by an outage caused by a downed power line.

According to the Mount Pleasant Police Department, the downed power line was in the area of 5th Street between 6th Avenue and Mathis Ferry. The roadway has since been re-opened.

"Power outages reported in Remley's Point, Molasses Creek, and parts of Patriots Plaza shopping center," MPPD officials said at the time.

