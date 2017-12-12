Car crashes into utility pole at West Ashley intersection

Quantcast

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -

Emergency crews responded after a car crashed into a utility pole in West Ashley Tuesday night. 

The Charleston Police Department says it happened on Savage Road and Etiwan Avenue near Savannah Highway. 

"Dispatch got the initial call about the accident at 9:27 p.m.," CPD officials said. "No one transported to the hospital at this time."

