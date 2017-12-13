Quantcast

Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (12/12)

Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (12/12)

BOYS' BASKETBALL


Ashley Ridge 62, Goose Creek 59

Berkeley 61, Hanahan 46


Carvers Bay 67, Marion 49

Hemingway 72, Andrews 58
James Island 66, Summerville 61


North Charleston 91, Philip Simmons 36

Palmetto Christian Academy 66, Wilson Hall 42


St. James 57, Georgetown 54

West Ashley 63,  Bishop England 43


GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Berkeley 40, Hanahan 34

Bishop England 59, West Ashley 42
Fort Dorchester 77, Wando 74

Georgetown 37, St. James 20

Goose Creek 70, Ashley Ridge 46

Hemingway 55, Andrews 20
North Charleston 48, Philip Simmons 22




































