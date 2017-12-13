Lowcountry High School Basketball scores (12/12)

BOYS' BASKETBALL
Ashley Ridge 62, Goose Creek 59
Berkeley 61, Hanahan 46
Carvers Bay 67, Marion 49
Hemingway 72, Andrews 58
James Island 66, Summerville 61
North Charleston 91, Philip Simmons 36
Palmetto Christian Academy 66, Wilson Hall 42
St. James 57, Georgetown 54
West Ashley 63, Bishop England 43
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Berkeley 40, Hanahan 34
Bishop England 59, West Ashley 42
Fort Dorchester 77, Wando 74
Georgetown 37, St. James 20
Goose Creek 70, Ashley Ridge 46
Hemingway 55, Andrews 20
North Charleston 48, Philip Simmons 22