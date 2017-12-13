City of Goose Creek passes 2018 budget

The City of Goose Creek Council has passed its 2018 budget.

It's nearly 22 and a half million dollars and homeowners can expect to pay on average $13.50 more on property taxes.

The hike happened because the state raised its retirement fund for employees.

Goose Creek mayor Michael Heitzler says it's taking half a millions dollars out of the general fund to help pay for it.

He added property taxes have been raised three times in the last 40 years.

