Family: Bedridden woman killed in Colleton Co. house fire

Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire family members say killed a bedridden woman Wednesday morning in Colleton County.

The fire happened at a home on Berea Road in Smoaks, according to Colleton County Sheriff's Lt. Tyger Benton.

The victim's son was awakened by the smell of smoke shortly after 6 a.m., Colleton County Fire Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said. McRoy said the son tried to reach the back bedroom to save his mother but flames and smoke were too intense.

The house was 75 percent involved when firefighters arrived on scene. They attempted to get in a back window when the room erupted in flames, McRoy said.

The Colleton County coroner has not released the victim's identity, but her family identified the woman as Margaret Myers.

Arson is not suspected but the State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate, according to McRoy. It is standard procedure for SLED to investigate fatal fires.

