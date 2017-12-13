SLED investigating after fatal house fire in Colleton Co.

One person died after a house fire Wednesday morning in Colleton County, according to the sheriff's office.

The fire happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Berea Road in the Smoaks community, according to sheriff's office spokesman Lt. Tyger Benton.

Smoke was in a back bedroom where a bedridden woman was located and a family member couldn't get to her according to Chief Barry McRoy of Colleton Fire and Rescue.

The house was 75 percent involved when firefighters arrived on scene. They attempted to get in a back window when the room erupted in flames, McRoy said.

Arson is not suspected but The State Law Enforcement Division has been called in to investigate as part of standard procedure, according to McRoy,

The coroner's office will release the identity of the victim.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.