New jobs coming to Mt. Pleasant with planned development near Ravenel Bridge

A groundbreaking Wednesday morning on a new development project in Mount Pleasant means new jobs will eventually come to area.

The five-acre development will include a hotel and office space will be located in the area bounded by Johnnie Dodds Boulevard (US Highway 17); Coleman Boulevard (SC Highway 703); and MaGrath Darby Boulevard according to a website.

The building will house a new headquarters for Choate Construction.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said the new building will also add several jobs to the area.

"Part of our goal now for the next phase of growth in Mount Pleasant is economic growth," said Haynie. "We've had residential, we've had retail, now we want corporate headquarters to come here and to stay here as they're doing."

The project site promises "dramatic views" of downtown and the harbor.

The three-story office building on the site will have 60,000 square feet of space. A 110-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott will also be included in the development, the site says.

