New Mt. Pleasant development to use prime real estate near Ravenel Bridge

Anyone traveling northbound across the Ravenel Bridge will soon have something else to look at through the windshield.

A groundbreaking for a new five-acre development which includes a hotel and office space took place Tuesday. It will be located in the area bounded by Johnnie Dodds Boulevard (US Highway 17); Coleman Boulevard (SC Highway 703); and MaGrath Darby Boulevard according to a website.

The project site promises "dramatic views" of downtown and the harbor.

The three-story office building on the site will have 60,000 square feet of space. A 110-room SpringHill Suites by Marriott will also be included in the development, the site says.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.