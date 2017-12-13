Water dispensing stations to reopen soon in McClellanville, South Santee

Two water dispensing stations in McClellanville and the South Santee area could be opening soon after being shut down for months.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks general manager says they cut off the service because DHEC is requiring them to perform water testing on the stations every day as opposed to once a week, amounting to more costs.

Trey Lynn lives in McClellanville where most people use well water. He would often visit the dispensing stations for cleaner water.

It effects the cooking of course drinking water, it costs more money now buying all the bottled water, gallon waters," Lynn said.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks says it asked Charleston County to assist with the additional costs to operate the stations.

Charleston County officials say they are in the process of certifying one of its own employees to be able to perform the daily water tests.

"Not everybody out here got good well water," Lynn said. "Every time you went there there was always people standing in line filling up bottles constantly and it's just a bummer now."

Though not everyone living in the McClellanville and Santee area uses these dispensers, officials say it is a backup option for those who have wells that run dry or become contaminated.

"Clean water there's nothing better, brushing your teeth with it washing your face just little things like that go a long way," Lynn said.

Charleston County will provide a water truck giving people in the area access to clean water starting Thursday, December 14, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 4 located at 10009 Hwy 17 N. McClellanville. Once the certification of the Charleston County employee is complete normal operations of the water stations will resume.

Mount Pleasant Waterworks General Manager Clay Duffie issued a statement on the issue via Twitter.

"Today we've been receiving inquiries as to why the three dispensing stations in Northern Charleston County have been closed," Duffie said. "For the past 11 years, Mount Pleasant Waterworks has provided this service, free of charge to the citizens of northern Charleston County. Recently we were advised by DHEC that we would have to visit these stations every day as opposed to once per week. Obviously the additional time spent checking on these stations created an additional cost to Mount Pleasant waterworks far beyond cost effective cost benefit. Unfortunately, we have asked the county numerous times to assist us with this financial cost and make it more feasable for us to continue this service. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass. Furthermore, we offered to have our operators trained and provide them with assistance in getting certified so that they could perform these services since they are right there in the neighborhood eliminating us from having to travel every day to these stations. Unfortunately, that has not come to pass as well. So we were left with the tough decision to have to close these stations and, unfortunately, we have done so. The county may have continued to try and provide services through a trained operator but we will have to wait and see, it has just not been determined."ounty is currently putting one of its employees through the process for water testing certification, according to the fire district."

Once this certification is complete and the water stations are operating safely, the Awendaw-McClellanville fire department says it will alert citizens through its Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.