Water distribution stations shut off in McClellanville, South Santee area

Water distribution stations in the McClellanville and South Santee area have been shut down, according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District.

The shut down happened because the Department of Health and Environmental Control requires daily testing of the water and the the Mount Pleasant Waterworks cannot provide the testing service, the fire district said.

Charleston County is currently putting one of its employees through the process for water testing certification, according to the fire district.

Once this certification is complete and the water stations are operating safely, the Awendaw-McClellanville fire department says it will alert citizens through its Facebook page.

