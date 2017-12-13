Family displaced, dog taken to veterinary hospital in Charleston house fire

A family has been displaced and a dog has been taken to a veterinary hospital following a house fire in Charleston Tuesday.

Dispatch received the call shortly after 8 p.m. in reference to a structure fire on Sherwood Drive. The Charleston Fire Department, Saint Andrews Fire Department, Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department responded to the incident.

The emergency crews arrived at the scene of the incident and reportedly saw a significant fire involving the back of the single-family home.

According to a Facebook post by the Charleston Fire Department,, crews found the family dog unresponsive inside the home. Crews quickly

Crews used a pet mask to revive the dog before transporting it to an area veterinarian.

Investigators determined the fire began outside the home and spread to the building. They say the likely cause of the fire is related to smoking materials that were discarded before the fire.

Two people were displaced as a result of the fire.

The only reported injury was related to the family dog. No further word on the animal's condition.

