Authorities investigating I-26 tractor-trailer crash

A crash involving a tractor-trailer on I-26 delayed the Wednesday morning commute.

The single-vehicle crash happened in the westbound lanes near the Jedburg Road exit.

It was reported at 8:15 a.m., according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins.

The tractor-trailer went off the road and struck a tree, Collins said.

The driver was transported to Trident Medical Center, but there was no word on the extent of his injuries.

The incident caused a slowdown of approximately one mile on I-26 westbound, but the lanes did not appear to be blocked by the crash.

Troopers remained on the scene well into the morning as towing crews worked to remove the vehicle from the scene.

No charges have been filed in the incident, Collins said.

Troopers are still working to determine what made the big rig veer off the interstate.

