RECALL: Crib, toddler mattress pose fire hazard

A crib and toddler bed mattress have been recalled after failing to meet the federal flammability standard.

Dream on Me recalled the crib and bed Tuesday for reportedly presenting a fire hazard.

The recall number for the mattress is 18-058. The model number can be found on a tag on the top center of the mattress.

More details about the recall can be found here.

