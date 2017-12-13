WATCH LIVE: S. Carolina Rep. Quinn faces corruption hearing after resigning from office

By JEFFREY COLLINS

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina Rep. Rick Quinn is resigning an hour before a hearing in a Statehouse corruption probe that has ensnared him along with several other lawmakers.

In a letter dated Wednesday, the 52-year-old Republican told House Speaker Jay Lucas that his 21 years serving in the Legislature is one of the great honors in his life but he is stepping down at 3 p.m.

State Grand Jury Clerk Jim Parks tells The Associated Press a hearing in the corruption probe is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday, but wouldn't say who was appearing or the reason for the proceedings.

So far, two lawmakers have resigned and pleaded guilty. Charges are pending against Quinn, state Sen. John Courson and two other former lawmakers.

Quinn's father, a GOP political consultant, also faces charges.

