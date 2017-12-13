SC State's Leonard named FCS AP All-American

South Carolina State redshirt senior was recently named to the AP FCS All-America Team.



The Lake View, SC native was announced as one of three linebackers named to the FCS All-America first team by the Associated Press.



Leonard finished the season with 114 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and two interceptions for the Bulldogs. Those numbers also earned Leonard the 2017 MEAC Defensive Player of the Year award for the second consecutive season.



Leonard will put on the pads one more time for the Bulldogs when he plays in the Reese's Senior Bowl on Jan. 27, 2018.