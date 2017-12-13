CSU's Ellis named to AP FCS All-America Second Team

Charleston Southern senior defensive end Anthony Ellis added Associated Press FCS All-American honors to his postseason accolades as the Apopka, Fla. native was selected to the Second Team, as announced on Wednesday afternoon.

It marks the second consecutive season Ellis has been named to the AP FCS All-American Second Team after receiving the honors following the 2016 season. Ellis is one of five players from the Big South recognized on the team joining Monmouth's Mike Basile and Alex Thompson, and Kennesaw State's Chandler Burks and Zach Mitchler.

Ellis was recognized as the co-Defensive Player of the Year for the Big South Conference, becoming the fourth repeat winner of the league's top defensive honor. He led the Big South in tackles for loss for the third consecutive season with 16.0, and tied for the most forced fumbles with three. A two-time Defensive Player of the Week selection, he finished second in the league with a career-high 9.0 sacks and was part of a unit that set the Big South single-season team sack record with 34.

The senior defensive end finished in the top 10 in the conference with two interceptions, posted 52 overall tackles (30 solo), and recorded three multi-sack games and six multi-tackle for loss efforts in 2017. In five Big South games, the Buck Buchanan Award finalist was tops with 12.0 tackles for loss - including a Big South single-game record 5.5 tackles for loss vs. Gardner-Webb in Week 10 - in addition to a league-best 5.5 sacks plus 34 total tackles.

Ellis became the second player in Big South Conference history to post three 7.0 sack seasons after finishing the contest with second in the league with 9.0 sacks for the season. The Apopka, Fla. native joins Liberty's Chima Uzowihe as the only players in conference history to post three 7.0 sack seasons. His nine sacks on the year mark the third-highest total in Big South history, while his 24.0 career sacks trail only Uzowihe (25.0, 2012-15). His 16.0 tackles for loss gave him 51.5 in his career, placing him second in the Big South all-time record book behind only Gardner-Webb's Brian Johnston (53.5, 2004-07).