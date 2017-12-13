North Charleston police searching for two missing girls

Editor's Note: On Thursday, NCPD officials said they had inadvertently released an incorrect photo of 13-year-old Nyaisha Bryant. We have corrected the story with a newly-provided photo.

Officers with the North Charleston Police Department are searching for two missing runaways.

NCPD officials say they are searching for 12-year-old Yariley Gomez-Sosa and 13-year-old Nyaisha Bryant.

According to police, both were last seen at school at Military Magnet.

"There are several reports that they were last seen downtown Charleston and may have recently fled from police," North Charleston police officials said.

Both girls were seen wearing army fatigue school uniforms with Bryant also wearing a red sweater.

A report states both are believed to be together.

If you have any information you are asked to call police at 843-743-7200.

